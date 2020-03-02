Did Marcos Alonso or Bruno Fernandes top the Premier League Power Ranking? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe8b927b04e44c5d708c443a1148a8e9111% %MINIFYHTMLe8b927b04e44c5d708c443a1148a8e9112%







Chelsea's full back, Marcos Alonso, tops the list this week after scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, after scoring in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes rises to second place after scoring for the second successive league game in the 1-1 draw at Everton, beating Jordan Pickford with an impressive blow from the range.

United captain Harry Maguire (No. 4) maintains his high rank, while Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No. 6) took advantage of David de Gea's mistake to break the deadlock at Goodison Park.

Burnley's plug Nick Pope (No. 3) made four saves in the goalless deadlock in Newcastle against England manager Gareth Southgate, while teammate Dwight McNeil (No. 10) slips eight places, but retains his position in the top 10

Arsenal was among the four clubs that had postponed matches due to fixed clashes with the Carabao Cup final, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No. 5) still flying high of his double against Everton a week ago.

Matt Doherty (No. 7) and Diogo Jota (No. 8) scored during Wolves' 3-2 victory over the Spurs, and the latter also helped his team's third goal.