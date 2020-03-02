Detroit-born James Lipton, a longtime host of "Inside The Actors Studio," died at age 93 – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – James Lipton, the creator and host of "Inside the Actors Studio," died, according to a statement from Ovation TV.

I was 93 years old.

"We will miss him very much, but we wish him peace when he comes to those pearly doors," said a tweet from the network, a reference to Lipton's frequent question to the guests at the end of his interviews in "Inside The Actors Studio." "

This story is being developed and will be updated.

