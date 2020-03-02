Denver Water raises the pH of the water supply in an effort to reduce lead contamination

%MINIFYHTML71114beefae7dfb367649d47a33f2ece11% %MINIFYHTML71114beefae7dfb367649d47a33f2ece12%

Denver Water chemists this week will reduce the acidity of water delivered to 1.4 million residents, as part of an effort to reduce lead contamination of old pipes that affect millions of homes across the country.



Starting Tuesday, public service teams will adjust the pH level of the Denver water supply from 7.8 to 8.8, authorities said. This slightly lower acidity, which will be widely applied in the coming weeks, is intended to protect residents from the risk of raising lead in drinking water that leaks from corroded lead service lines and domestic pipes.



The adjustment is expected to minimize corrosion and ensure the safety of tap water, while contractors over the next 15 years dig up and replace tens of thousands of lead pipes that connect the main lines of public water services to homes.

According to the latest Denver Water estimates, between 64,000 and 84,000 lead pipes owned by the customer must be replaced by copper lines. In the past four years, contractors have replaced about 5,000 lead pipes, and public service officials said they will accelerate the pace and eliminate 4,500 a year.

"Nothing is more important than protecting the health of our clients, especially children," said Denver Water chief executive Jim Lochhead.

The Denver lead reduction campaign reflects persistent concerns about lead and other drinking water pollution that awoke in 2015 to discover elevated levels of lead for more than a year in Flint, Michigan.

It is estimated that 6 million lead pipes across the country connect homes to water pipes. The then candidate Donald Trump in 2016 pointed out this problem and, during a visit to Flint, asked for "crystal clear water,quot;. Last year, Environmental Protection Agency officials proposed stricter monitoring of lead in drinking water, as part of a national "war on lead,quot;, but also a slower schedule to replace lead pipes.

In the past, cities have relied primarily on the manipulation of water supply chemistry to try to stop the corrosion of lead pipes, rather than replacing old pipes.

Denver residents own service lines that may contain lead. Denver Water contractors a few years ago began replacing these lines at no cost to homeowners.

In December, EPA and state health officials approved the Denver plan, which also includes the creation of a public inventory of customer-owned lead lines and the supply of free water filters for those with lead lines.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials in 2018 ordered Denver to inject an anti-corrosive chemical called orthophosphate into water supplies before March 20, 2020, after conducting a two-year study that was completed in 2017 .

Denver Water objected, saying that orthophosphate could cause health damage, environmental damage to reservoirs and the South Platte River basin, and higher wastewater treatment costs. A dispute between state health officials, Denver Water, Aurora and others spilled in court.

State health officials have now signed the Denver Water general plan, including adjusting the pH to reduce the extent of lead leaching from old pipes, said John Putnam, head of state environmental programs.

"We believe it will be a net benefit for people, especially for those with problems related to lead," Putnam said. "We want to make sure we have our eyes on it. Denver Water will monitor it closely and inform us of any changes they see."

The water that Denver diverts from mountain streams and delivers through pipelines in the trans basin is lead free. The problem has been the service lines and the pipes inside the homes.

No amount of lead in water is healthy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. Even relatively low levels can harm children: slow growth, affect hearing and digestion, shorten attention periods and delay academic performance.

Denver Water officials have known since 2012 or earlier about lead contamination caused by what the utility company estimated a few years ago about 58,000 lead pipes between water pipes and homes.

In 2012, the tap water tests required in homes showed that lead levels exceeded a federal "action level,quot; limit of 15 parts per billion, established in the early 1990s under the Safe Drinking Water Law. State health department records showed that 13% of the tap water samples taken that year contained lead at levels above the limit of up to 57 ppb.

Subsequent tests in households showed elevated levels of lead ranging from 7 ppb to 13 ppb, with levels in some households (less than 10%) above the 15 ppb limit.

Elsewhere, public services have been delivering water to residents with pH levels above 8 on the pH scale. Among those who supply more than 50,000 people in Colorado, Westminster has maintained a pH of 8.5 to 8.6 for the past six years, Denver Water officials said.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority that delivers water to 3.1 million people in the Boston area adjusts its water to a pH of 9 to 9.5, to reduce the potential for water to leach metal from household pipes, they said Denver officials. And San Francisco utilities that serve 2.7 million customers adjust the pH of the water throughout the year from 7.8 to 9.9, with an average of 9.4, depending on the city's water supply sources.

Denver Water officials said they are working with irrigation and landscaping experts to avoid any impact on vegetation.

"There should be no major impact," said public service company spokesman Travis Thompson, because pH levels are reduced once water is exposed to the air during irrigation. Soil filtration would also dampen impacts on plants.

"We will continue to work with experts and other cities in this pH range for more information," said Thompson, "so that we can properly communicate best management practices to help mitigate any anticipated problem."