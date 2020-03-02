Denver Mayor Michael Hancock backs Joe Biden for president

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock supports former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday, as Biden seeks to consolidate support before the Colorado primary.

The mayor, former sponsor of former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and US Senator Michael Bennet until each left the Democratic presidential race, was delayed until February by endorsing one of the remaining candidates.

The mayor's chief of staff, Alan Salazar, confirmed that Hancock planned on Monday to issue a statement of support for Biden.

Colorado is among the 15 states and territories with Super Tuesday contests this week. Voting has been ongoing in Colorado since mid-February, and the field has shrunk in recent days after former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire activist Tom Steyer finished their campaigns, leaving six candidates main.

Biden achieved his first victory on Saturday with a great victory in the South Carolina primary over American Senator Bernie Sanders. But in other places, he is competing with other candidates to unite moderate-minded voters against the more liberal Sanders.