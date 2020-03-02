Demi Lovato's new single, "I Love Me,quot;, will arrive sooner than you think

The cat is out of the bag.
Demi lovato announced today that there is new music on the way. On Instagram, the artist shared what could be the album cover for her single, writing: "I couldn't keep it a secret any longer! My new single #ILoveMe will be released on Friday."
In January, a source told E! News from the 27-year-old singer "has been working very hard on new music since last year."
The source added: "He has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing his album to this day. He has worked so hard and will be the most vulnerable album he has released. Demi hopes to have the Summer album, Fall a no later. "
If Demi is scheduled for a summer release, then it is safe to assume that he is on track to release a new single by the end of this week.at least we wait.
The source also shared with us that "she had a very difficult year and has many things she wants to share with her fans through music."
"Demi will express her struggles through sobriety, rehabilitation and address the overdose in her own creative way," the source added. "Writing music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to tour and reconnect."
Fans may remember that Demi hasn't released an album since 2017 tell me you Love Me.
But after his last triumphant returns to the stage, the National Anthem in the 2020 Super Bowl and performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards, it is safe to say that Demi is ready to return to the game.
We are eager to repeat "I Love Me,quot;!
