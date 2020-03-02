Demi Lovato & # 39; could not keep the secret & # 39; of the new single & # 39; I Love Me & # 39; for longer

%MINIFYHTMLac2b287bf5448a2c765a64f0e4fdd5ce11% %MINIFYHTMLac2b287bf5448a2c765a64f0e4fdd5ce12%

The singer of & # 39; Give Your Heart a Break & # 39; He takes to his Instagram page to reveal the release date of his new song, saying it will be released this week on Friday, February 6.

Up News Info –

Demi lovatoThe new single is on its way. A little more than a month after launching her emotional ballad "Anyone," the singer of "Give Your Heart a Break" revealed that her "secret" song titled "I Love Me" would be available sooner rather than later.

Taking on her Instagram account, the 27-year-old singer revealed that her new music would fall on Friday, February 6. Along with what seemed to be the work of art of the single, he shared with his followers: "He couldn't keep it a secret any longer! My new single #ILoveMe will be released on Friday."

%MINIFYHTMLac2b287bf5448a2c765a64f0e4fdd5ce13% %MINIFYHTMLac2b287bf5448a2c765a64f0e4fdd5ce14%

The Instagram post itself saw the "Skyscraper" singer wearing a red leather raincoat while standing in the street. Offering a soft smile, he threw back his head and closed his eyes.

%MINIFYHTMLac2b287bf5448a2c765a64f0e4fdd5ce15% %MINIFYHTMLac2b287bf5448a2c765a64f0e4fdd5ce16%

<br />

Demi's announcement has excited fans and celebrities alike. Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez he exclaimed, "Yes! I can't wait, girl," while "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"alum Brooke Lynn Hytes He reacted by writing: "That is very strange because I LOVE YOU too! (And me)." Demi's mother, Dianna De La Garza, warned: "The world is not ready for this song …"

"I Love Me" could be the song of body positivity that Demi spoke recently. In February, she shared about Ashley GrahamThe "Pretty Big Deal" podcast, "I was in the studio and was working with one of my favorite producers. We wrote and did this song, it was like a hymn about body positivity."

<br />

Demi returned to the world of music at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the end of January, almost two years after suffering a drug overdose in 2018. The singer of "Heart Attack", at that time, presented an emotional performance of "Anyone" that has since debuted at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gave it a number 1 debut on the digital song sales list. Days later, he sang a version of "Star Spangled Banner" in Super Bowl LIV.