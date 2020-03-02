Delhi sees the worst religious violence in decades | India

%MINIFYHTMLb05a737c77aa75fafc7467d79c04834b11% %MINIFYHTMLb05a737c77aa75fafc7467d79c04834b12%

This video shows a burning mosque in Delhi while raising a saffron flag over it.

The suburbs in northeastern Delhi have become a battleground in the fight for the Citizenship Amendment Act of India (CAA), described by critics as "anti-Muslims."

%MINIFYHTMLb05a737c77aa75fafc7467d79c04834b13% %MINIFYHTMLb05a737c77aa75fafc7467d79c04834b14%

It is the worst community violence that hits the national capital in decades. Houses, shops and mosques have been destroyed and burned down.

%MINIFYHTMLb05a737c77aa75fafc7467d79c04834b15% %MINIFYHTMLb05a737c77aa75fafc7467d79c04834b16%

People protesting against the CAA have accused the police of not having prevented the Hindu nationalists from attacking them and, in some cases, getting involved in the violence.

"I was standing with my mother and sisters, protesting peacefully, when police and mafia people began firing repeatedly," said Mohammad Usman, one of the protesters.

"They fired tear gas. One person was shot in the chest and another in the hand."

Source: Al Jazeera News