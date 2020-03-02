Dejan Lovren says Liverpool is "ashamed,quot; of Watford's defeat | Soccer news

Lovren: "It feels like someone has hit us in the face, and we deserved it,quot;





Dejan Lovren made his first league start since December when Liverpool was defeated 3-0 at Watford

Dejan Lovren admits that Liverpool feels "ashamed,quot; after losing his unbeaten record against Watford.

Liverpool suffered its first league loss of the season on Saturday when Watford beat the fugitive Premier League leaders 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

The Jurgen Klopp team misses the opportunity to emulate the & # 39; Invincibles & # 39; Arsenal at the end of the unbeaten season in the league, and Lovren believes that defeat is a "wake-up call,quot; for the Reds while seeking to win the highs.

"It feels like someone has hit us in the face, and we deserved it," said the Croatian, who made his first start in the Premier League since December on Vicarage Road.

"We feel a little embarrassed because there is no excuse for that performance."

Two goals from Ismaila Sarr and a third from Troy Deeney put an end to the unbeaten streak of 44 Liverpool matches in the Premier League and Lovren believes the Reds lacked aggression when they didn't have the ball.

"It really hurts because from the beginning to the end we missed all the things we usually have," he added.

"The manager looked at us when he entered the locker room and I think he knows we are missing something.

"I think it was aggression when we lost the ball and didn't recover it as quickly as possible."

"We usually do it without problems, but against Watford they were always winning the second balls, and that doesn't usually happen with us."

"We need to analyze this and realize that we have to do much, much better."

Liverpool follows 22 points above the nearest rival, Manchester City, which won a third consecutive Carabao Cup on Sunday after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The Klopp team will travel to face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday before returning to home league action against Bournemouth on March 7.