DAZN expands to more than 200 countries; Canelo struggles to celebrate its first world event on May 2

DAZN is expanding to more than 200 countries and territories in 2020.

And the world's leading sports broadcast service celebrates that feat with its first global event: the fight of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez during the Cinco de Mayo weekend on Saturday, May 2, live in DAZN. Álvarez's opponent has not yet been announced.

The first phase of the global expansion of DAZN will be an English service perfected in boxing. With DAZN with international rights over promotional companies such as Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions, wrestlers like Alvarez and Gennadiy "GGG,quot; Golovkin will be part of their annual offer of premium live fights and original programming.

That original programming includes "40 Days," his behind-the-scenes documentary series, "The Making Of,quot; and "One Night."

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

To date, DAZN has presented services in nine countries on four continents. Those countries include: Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. And now, an expansion that affects many more countries.

"This is only the beginning," said DAZN Vice President Joseph Markowski, who will oversee the global service. "In phase one, we will organize important boxing events around the world to attract fans to our service and then add more sports as those opportunities arise."

The executive president of the DAZN Group, John Skipper, added: “Starting this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched calendar of boxing events. Our list of championship fighters represents some of the most popular athletes in the world and we will work with them to organize spectacular international events in the coming years. "

The DAZN application will be available worldwide on most Internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and living room devices, such as smart TVs, streaming devices and game consoles.

Market prices will be announced in the coming weeks. For users outside the existing DAZN markets, registration in the DAZN beta community is open at DAZN.com. Official invitations will be sent later this month.