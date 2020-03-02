David Beckham Inter Miami loses in his MLS debut | Soccer news

Famous friends of Beckham present themselves as former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela slogan franchise to defeat





David and Victoria Beckham during the first MLS game at Inter Miami

David Beckham believes there are "exciting times ahead,quot; for his MLS franchise, Inter Miami, despite the loss in his first game.

The former England captain praised his squad despite his 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC, a meeting witnessed by several great non-football names, including the famous chef Gordon Ramsay and actress Liv Tyler.

Beckham congratulated the players and staff of his new club on Instagram and is confident that the future is bright for the franchise he owns.

"A very proud moment for our club today and the team made us proud," said former Manchester United midfielder and LA Galaxy.

"It has been a long journey, but this is only the beginning. For Diego (The Boss), the team and all our staff … we should be very proud of how far we have come and what the future holds."

"Exciting times ahead."

The famous chef Gordon Ramsay watches Inter Miami's first game with David Beckham

The 44-year-old is co-owner of the MLS number 25 franchise that, six years after his initial conception, finally took the field on Sunday.

Beckham's team, led by the two-time CONCACAF Champions League winner, Diego Alonso, showed promising flashes in his first outing against a strong LAFC unit.

Actress Liv Tyler also attended the first Inter Miami game

LAFC only played its first MLS game in March 2018, but reached the play-offs in each of its first two seasons in the league and secured the Supporters & # 39; Shield, awarded to the team with the best record of the regular season, last year.

Former Arsenal and Real Sociedad striker Carlos Vela crossed to Diego Rossi after five minutes, but his cross goal was saved acrobatically by goalkeeper Luis Robles, who joined Inter after making 238 appearances for the Red Bulls from New York.

Miami began to grow in competition and forced former Dutch international Kenneth Vermeer to a smart save after 37 minutes, jumping to his left to deny Matias Pellegrini.

But Vela, on his 31st birthday, produced a piece of individual brilliance in the halftime blow, dancing to the edge of the area before executing a sublime chip on Robles for the sole purpose of the game.