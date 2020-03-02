Danielle Brooks neglects wedding plans to focus on motherhood

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Orange is the New Black & # 39 ;, who gave birth to her first child in November 2019, got engaged to her former boyfriend Dennis Gelin on New Year's Eve.

Actress Danielle Brooks She does not rush to plan the wedding after her New Year's Eve engagement (December 31), because she wants to enjoy life as a new mom first.

The "Orange is the new black"The star sounded in 2020 as a future bride thanks to a romantic proposal from her lifelong boyfriend, Dennis Gelin, but the couple decided to take their time to go to the altar, so that mom and dad can concentrate on raising their first Son, daughter, daughter Freeya.

"(I'm) trying to work on this baby thing first, and then be a good fiancee," he explained on the American news program New York Live. "Let me enjoy that first, and then we'll continue (to plan the wedding)."

Danielle and Dennis welcomed little Freeya in November, but the 30-year-old reveals that they initially tried to find a name that began with the letter & # 39; D & # 39; in an effort to start their own family tradition.

"I'm a & # 39; D & # 39 ;, his father is a & # 39; D & # 39 ;, so we wanted to stay in that family, but that didn't work, so we let him go," he shared.

"He said:" Let's open it … & # 39; and find it (Freeya) immediately once we open the group of names. "

And Danielle loved the meaning behind the nickname: "It really means & # 39; Free & # 39 ;, being free, and I want her to grow up feeling that way," he said.

"It is also, like, a Nordic god that means … lady of love and beauty …"