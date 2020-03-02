Daniel Sturridge: the striker imposed the world soccer ban until June | Soccer news

















Sky Sports News reporter Aidan Magee explains all the details behind Daniel Sturridge's ban and fine for violating FA betting regulations

Daniel Sturridge received a worldwide soccer ban until June and was fined £ 150,000 after being convicted of violating the FA's game regulations.

The former Liverpool forward, who terminated his contract with the Turkish team Trabzonspor on Monday, received a two-week ban and a fine of £ 75,000 in July after a regulatory commission ruled that he had provided his brother with "insider trading,quot; and He instructed him. Bet on your possible transfer to Seville in January 2018.

The FA considered that the decision was too lenient and filed an appeal, and an independent appeals board now found that the regulatory commission misapplied the rules of the FA and found two additional charges proven against Sturridge that were originally dismissed.

"Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football-related activities from today until the end of June 17, 2020," an FA statement said on Monday.

Sturridge scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Trabzonspor in Turkey this season

"After an appeal by the FA of the previous findings of the independent regulatory commission in this case, an independent appeal board found that the regulatory commission misapplied the rules of the FA in relation to the use of privileged information and made factual conclusions that could not be sustained

"As a result, the appeals board has verified two additional charges that were originally dismissed. Other findings of fact from the regulatory commission remained intact.

"In relation to the sanction, the board of appeals agreed with the FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr. Sturridge was excessively lenient and, therefore, increased his ban on effective gambling from two weeks to four months. Appeals Board also doubled the fine to £ 150,000. "

"FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will have a worldwide effect."

Trabzonspor's 30-year-old player's departure on Monday morning was a surprise, as he signed a three-year contract in the summer, scoring seven goals in 13 appearances after being released by Liverpool.

"The contract of professional footballer signed between our company and our professional footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge, dated 21.08.2019 and ending on 05.31.2021 has been mutually terminated," reads a statement from Trabzonspor.

"According to the termination agreement, the football player waived all of his rights and accounts receivable in the future."