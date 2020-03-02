Daniel Sturridge terminates Trabzonspor's contract | Soccer news





Daniel Sturridge is a free agent after finishing his deal with Trabzonspor

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has mutually terminated his contract on the Turkish side of Trabzonspor.

%MINIFYHTML78604955908852668e515e68e3594a7d11% %MINIFYHTML78604955908852668e515e68e3594a7d12%

The 30-year-old joined Trabzonspor in the summer after his release from Liverpool and has since scored seven goals in 13 appearances.

Sturridge is now a free agent and can sign a team outside the current transfer window.

"The contract of professional footballer signed between our company and our professional footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge, dated 21.08.2019 and ending on 05.31.2021 has been mutually terminated," reads a statement from Trabzonspor.

"According to the termination agreement, the football player waived all of his rights and accounts receivable in the future."

Sturridge left Liverpool at the end of last season

Sturridge began his career in Manchester City before having spells with Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom.

During his six-and-a-half season with Liverpool, Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances and formed a formidable partnership with Luis Suarez.

Sturridge has been crowned 28 times by England, scoring eight goals, representing them in the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.