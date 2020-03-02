Critics ridicule CBS report on Navy SEAL accused of war crimes | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML40312cd36615c12b457b10c5e36dcad411% %MINIFYHTML40312cd36615c12b457b10c5e36dcad412%

A report from the CBS 60 Minutes on Navy news program Head of Special Operations Eddie Gallagher, who had been accused of war crimes while serving with the SEAL force in Iraq in 2017, has caused a violent reaction on social media, and some claim that the segment "washed,quot; Gallagher's reputation.

Navy prosecutors accused Gallagher of stabbing a wounded captive ISIL (ISIS) fighter to death in Iraq in 2017, trying to assassinate civilians who shot at random from a sniper's nest and obstruction of justice.

Plus:

The case took a turn when a key witness and a fellow SEAL testified that he, not Gallagher, had killed the captive, however, without neglecting the assertion of him and other soldiers that Gallagher had stuck a knife in the neck of the teenage wrestler

A jury acquitted Gallagher, who had the public support of President Donald Trump, of the most serious charges, while finding him guilty for the minor charge of posing for a group photo with the body of the dead fighter.

The show @60 minutes He is glamorizing murderous war criminal Eddie Gallagher. They have a tweet celebrating the knife he used to kill a captive. Everyone involved in this episode, including those who gave the green light and supervised the episode, must resign or be fired. – David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) March 2, 2020

The 60-minute segment ends with Gallagher at his home in Florida showing correspondent David Martin a wall of his memories of service and the knife he had been accused of using to kill the ISIL fighter.

Critics seized the clip after he tweeted 60 minutes, with David M. Perry, a journalist and historian, saying the show was "glamorizing,quot; Gallagher.

"They have a tweetup celebrating the knife he used to kill a captive," Perry wrote. "Everyone involved in this episode, including those who gave the green light and supervised the episode, should resign or be fired."

Stabbed a captive teenager to death. He shot and killed a School girl Walking with friends and an older man. He indiscriminately fired neighborhoods with rockets and machine guns. He boasted of the number of people he had killed, including women. But of course, we will give you airtime https://t.co/PWBbEeJU29 – Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Rowaida Abdelaziz, a national Huffington Post reporter covering Islamophobia, detailed the range of accusations against Gallagher in a tweet, writing sarcastically: "But of course, we will give him airtime. "

& # 39; Washed by the media & # 39;

Gallagher became a famous cause for conservative media and Trump in the period before the trial. Trump has He described the soldier as "one of the best fighters,quot; and a "tough guy."

After the trial, Trump intervened twice to undo the punishments of the Navy, first to restore From Gallagher rank and then to avoid its elimination of the elite SEAL force.

The secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer, was finally fired for his handling of the situation.

In the 60 minutes The report, published on Sunday, correspondent Martin also interviewed two members of Gallagher's legal team, as well as his wife, who detailed how she created an online campaign for her husband that finally caught the media's attention and the president .

During the interview, Gallagher again denied the accusations against him, while calling the picture of him posing with the dead teenage wrestler, holding his head through his hair and brandishing a knife. "Incorrect "and,quot; unpleasant ", while adding it was a common occurrence in implementations.

Trump considers forgiveness of soldier accused of war crime in Iraq

He also suggested that the decision of the members of his platoon to present the alleged crimes had been "provoked "by his hard leadership, echoing previous claims that the accusations against him had been built by six disgruntled subordinates who could not meet their standards.

However, critics further accused the 60-minute report of harming the SEALs who had spoken against Gallagher, presenting detailed accusations that included randomly shooting an Iraqi civilian girl and an old man from a sniper's nest and spraying A rocket and a machine. – Fire indiscriminately in the neighborhoods.

In investigative interviews leaked to the New York Times after the trial, Gallagher members SEAL Team 7 Alpha Platoon He described it as "evil," "toxic," and "personally agree to kill anyone who was moving."

Eddie Gallagher's interview on @60 minutes by @CBSDavidMartin It was uneven, unbalanced and unfair to the brave soldiers who dared to testify against him. He is a war criminal by definition. You expect Trump & Fox News to try to rehabilitate his image, but not @CBSNews. – Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) March 2, 2020

"The interview of Eddie Gallagher in @ 60Minutes by @CBSDavidMartin was disproportionate, unbalanced and unfair to the brave soldiers who dared to testify against him, "tweeted Jim Heath, author and journalist.

"You expect Trump & Fox News to try to rehabilitate his image, but not @CBSNews," he wrote.

Imraan Siddiqi, executive director of the Arizona-American Relations Council of Arizona branch, tweeted that Gallagher's reputation is being "washed by the media."

This is a test of the cheapness of brown, black and especially Muslim blood in the eyes of the western settlement.

This man should go through the annals of history, not unlike the worst terrorists in the world, but his reputation is washed by the media. https://t.co/97kNH63d4B – Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) March 2, 2020

"This is proof of the cheapness of brown, black and especially Muslim blood in the eyes of the western settlement," he wrote.

Others online used # Boycott60Minutes to call others to stop watching the channel.

I said to # Boycott60Minutes when they interviewed Maria Butina, but they never gave #RealityWinner the hour of the day. Now here we are again with 60 minutes interviewing a war criminal and continuing to silence the Shero #RealityWinner https://t.co/kubVRqv1EZ – 🥀✍ (@Trace ___ 65roses) March 2, 2020

A 60-minute spokesman did not immediately respond to Al Jazeera's request for comments.