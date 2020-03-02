Couples turn to applications to help divide housework

%MINIFYHTMLb4ab2c6c4294b9cc448da04be5f1d86a11% %MINIFYHTMLb4ab2c6c4294b9cc448da04be5f1d86a12%

ORLANDO – Today, women still handle more domestic activities than men. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, on an average day, 84 percent of women spend time doing domestic activities compared to 69 percent of men. But now, there are high-tech ways to match the playing field when it comes to couples and chores.

Cooking, cleaning, washing clothes, picking up the car, doctor's appointments and more. The list of tasks is long in most households. In a marriage, it is not uncommon for one person to assume more than the other.

Now, many couples are turning to applications to organize, track and distribute their household chores. Asana It is a project management application that allows couples to assign certain tasks to each other, along with deadlines to complete them. Labour of love It allows users to designate values ​​for duties and choose rewards once a certain number of points have been accumulated. Microsoft to do It allows you to plan your daily to-do list and share it with your spouse and other family members. Google calendar It allows you to create color-coded calendars and share them with the whole family.

There is some encouraging news about gender roles. From 2003 to 2018, the proportion of men who perform food preparation and cleaning tasks on an average day increased from 35 to 46%.