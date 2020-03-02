Coronavirus: UEFA bosses in talks about the global spread at the Amsterdam meeting | Soccer news

Six Nations officials will also meet for the World Rugby meeting in Paris on Monday to discuss the reprogramming of Ireland vs Italy and the implications for the tournament.





UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will lead a summit in Amsterdam on Monday

UEFA senior officials will discuss the worldwide spread of the coronavirus during Monday's key meeting in the Netherlands.

The UEFA Executive Committee, led by President Aleksander Ceferin, will receive an update on the virus while the British government holds a COBRA emergency meeting on COVID-19.

UEFA maintains that there is currently no impact on preparations for this summer's European Championship, which will be held in 12 countries.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are scheduled to compete in the semifinals of Euro 2020 at the end of this month.

Greg Clarke, president of the Football Association and vice president of FIFA, says he still expects England's international matches against Italy and Denmark to move forward in Wembley.

"We are planning on the basis that they will move on," Clarke said. Sky sports news. "If the government decides a policy change, of course, we will adhere to that policy.

"Clarity is soon better, but the facts are changing so fast that the government cannot be penalized for not knowing what the situation will be like in a month. I understand the problem."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he "would not exclude anything,quot; about the possible postponement of FIFA internationals, but urged the world of football to remain calm.

"We don't have to panic," Infantino said. Sky sports news. "I'm not personally worried, we have to consider it seriously. We don't have to overreact."

"I would not exclude anything at this time. I hope we never have to go in that direction. It will be difficult to make a global ban."

Similarly, Six Nations officials have gathered for a world rugby meeting in Paris on Monday to discuss the reprogramming of Ireland vs. Italy, which was postponed due to fears of the coronavirus, and the implications for the rest of the tournament.