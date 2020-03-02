Coronavirus reaches 12 states with first cases in New York and Florida

The new coronavirus continues to spread throughout the USA. UU., Since the first case confirmed in the state of New York was announced on Sunday. The patient is a woman in her 30s who contracted the disease while traveling in Iran, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. She is not in serious condition, said the governor.

On Sunday a second death was announced in the state of Washington. Rhode Island reported its first two cases, and Florida announced two alleged positive cases on Sunday, which led Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a public health emergency.

So far, there have been a total of at least 89 confirmed cases in the US. UU., According to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments. Worldwide, more than 87,000 people have been diagnosed with coronaviruses, resulting in at least 3,037 deaths.

Trevor Bedford, a computer biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, tweeted on saturday that an analysis of a specimen of a new case in Snohomish County coincided with the specimen of the first known case of coronavirus in the United States, a person who had recently traveled from Wuhan, China. He said that indicates that the virus has spread without being detected in Washington for six weeks.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Italy increased to 1,377 in total, as Delta and American Airlines temporarily suspended service from New York City to Milan.