Coronavirus outbreak: Microsoft cancels the IoT in Action event in Melbourne – Latest news

Microsoft has canceled its conference & # 39; IoT in Action & # 39; in Melbourne due to the new outbreak of Coronavirus.

Several clients and partners withdrew from the event that began their trip in 2017 from San José.

"After a close consultation with our partners and the community, we made the difficult decision to cancel the IoT in Action Melbourne event on March 5, 2020," Microsoft told attendees in an email.

The event aimed to build new experiences of IoT and rapid innovation through intelligent advantage, reports ARN.

Australia reported on Monday the country's first death due to COVID-19. Australia has reported 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus to date.

There has been a cascading series of cancellations of technology conferences, beginning with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona, ​​followed by GDC and the Facebook F8 conference.

"Thank you for your continued support of IoT in action and we will contact you shortly with the details of the upcoming events," Microsoft said.

In mid-February, Cisco canceled its Cisco Live flagship conference in Melbourne and later in the month, Salesforce canceled its regional physical World Tour event for Sydney.

There have been more than 87,000 infected people and almost 3,000 deaths worldwide since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

