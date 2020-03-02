Coronavirus outbreak has an unexpected silver side – BGR

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has shocked the world and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. The flu-like illness infected about 90,000 people worldwide since it was first discovered in late December. While China reports fewer cases, several other hot zones have emerged in recent weeks, including Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of registered cases is growing at somewhat alarming rates.

While more than 45,000 patients have recovered so far, the coronavirus killed more than 3,000 patients and impacted everyday life and the world economy. The production of goods in China has stopped, since entire areas were quarantined to stop the spread of the virus. Several trade fairs worldwide have been canceled, including the MWC and the Geneva Motor Show, and even the next Summer Olympics run the risk of being canceled. One way to stop the outbreak, in addition to raising awareness and promoting better personal hygiene, is to limit travel and meetings of people. It turns out that keeping people at home for a prolonged quarantine, better observed in places like China, has had an unexpected side effect on the quality of life in the region.

Do you know what people don't do when they are forced to stay indoors for a long period of time? They don't get in their cars to drive, and it turns out that two months of reduced travel were enough for China's air to get rid of toxins. It is a sad ray of light, but the new satellite images of NASA and the European Space Agency showed "significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over China."

The change is "at least partly related to the economic slowdown after the coronavirus outbreak," NASA said in a press release, which shows the following maps to prove its findings.

This image shows a reduction of pollutants during most of February, compared to the first three weeks of January:

Even more interesting is the comparison with last year's data for the same period. This is because the Chinese New Year holidays lasted longer, and many people could not travel during the period:

"This is the first time I see such a dramatic fall in such a wide area for a specific event," said NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center air quality researcher Fei Liu. The researcher says that a similar fall in NO2 occurred in several countries during the economic recession that began in 2008, but the decline was more gradual. "This year, the reduction rate is more significant than in previous years, and has lasted longer," he said. "It doesn't surprise me because many cities across the country have taken steps to minimize the spread of the virus."

However, once the coronavirus threat passes, pollution in China and other affected areas is likely to increase.

Image source: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock