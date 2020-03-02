Coronavirus death in the United States disrupts Seattle and raises questions of answer | USA news

%MINIFYHTML0fac8482965eaaee8206b112be43000311% %MINIFYHTML0fac8482965eaaee8206b112be43000312%

Seattle, United States – Less than a month passed after China alerted the World Health Organization about the emergence of a new coronavirus in the country so that the infection crosses the Pacific Ocean, and another month to claim his first life in the United States.

Two days later, in the same hospital, he claimed his second.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0fac8482965eaaee8206b112be43000313% %MINIFYHTML0fac8482965eaaee8206b112be43000314%

The virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, have killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, with approximately 90,000 confirmed cases. The United States has seen two deaths and dozens of cases of the virus, and hundreds more are expected.

%MINIFYHTML0fac8482965eaaee8206b112be43000315% %MINIFYHTML0fac8482965eaaee8206b112be43000316%

After the first patient, a man in his 50s with an underlying health condition, died outside of Seattle in the state of Washington on the northwest coast of the country, Governor Jay Inslee announced a state of emergency.

"Our hearts are with family and friends. We will continue working towards a day when no one dies from this virus," said Inslee. The most recent death, as well as three more patients in the hospital, are all elderly with underlying conditions and lived in a local nursing home that has since been closed.

The second person to die for the coronavirus in the US UU. I was being treated at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. The state governor has declared a state of emergency in an effort to contain the spread of the virus (Chona Kasinger / EPA)

Washington's state of emergency is the first in the United States to reflect the intensified policies of some Asian countries to ensure that government facilities can obtain all the resources they need to address the spread of the virus.

Seattle residents have been running out of some food, medicine and pet food stores. The authorities recommend having at least two weeks of supplies in case people are asked to stay inside as protection for themselves or for the community.

& # 39; Don't panic, get ready & # 39;

"We didn't have a single break for an hour and a half on Saturday," said AJ Jones, 27, a worker at a grocery store in Seattle. Jones doesn't feel she needs to store herself at home, but her manager told her that sales had increased 60 percent above normal at the store that day. Stores throughout the area ran out of stock of hand sanitizers on Thursday, and facial masks weeks before.

"We are asking for personal responsibility. Inform yourself, don't panic, get ready," Jeffrey Duchin, a health officer at the Seattle Public Health office, told reporters.

"Our priority now is to stop the spread of this virus," Governor Inslee said in a statement. "Our health professionals say that the easiest way to do this is to practice good hygiene: wash your hands frequently, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and stay home when you are sick. Prevention of future cases will require work from all of us,quot;.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, increased travel restrictions on Saturday in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, urging citizens to stay away from the affected regions of Italy and South Korea, and extended the ban on travel to Iran to foreigners who had visited the country. in the previous 14 days

The first confirmed cases in the US UU. They were among people evacuated from Wuhan in China, but experts believe the virus may have been circulating undetected in Seattle, where a second person died on March 1, for at least six weeks (Krysten I. Houk / US Department U.S. Health and Human Services through AP Photo)

But the Trump administration has been accused of adopting a similar approach to that of the Chinese government in the early days of the virus, minimizing its spread.

In the USA UU., 472 people have been evaluated but, until Sunday, it was only confirmed that 15 cases had the new coronavirus. Of these, three were transmitted among people in the US. UU., According to the CDC. Most confirmed cases involving US citizens have been from two cruises where passengers were quarantined before being taken home.

Marc Lipsitch, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Harvard School of Public Health, said that each new case leads to a better understanding of the spread of the virus. His team of 12 people has been working long hours to track and prepare for the outbreak.

"For some people, so far, it has been possible to avoid it. But the nature of an epidemic is that it grows exponentially," Lipsitch told Al Jazeera.

No sick days, high costs.

Most cases in the United States have been on the west coast; The first was to a county where the man died in Seattle.

The infection had probably spread throughout the Seattle area for six weeks before the first death, a team at the Fred Hutch research laboratory discovered.

The CDC is sending a team of experts to support the investigation of the spread of the virus in Washington.

The CDC spokeswoman, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, said: "We will continue to respond to COVID-19 aggressively to contain and mitigate the threat of this virus. While we still hope for the best, we continue to prepare for this virus to become widespread in the United States."

Dr. Jeff Duchin, a health officer at Public Health of Seattle and King County, announces the first death in the United States for the new coronavirus on February 29. A second person died on March 1 (Ryan Henriksen / Reuters)

The CDC has also told people to contact a healthcare professional if they suspect they show symptoms of the virus. However, for many Americans, that may have an additional insurance cost that can quickly add up to thousands of dollars. Some citizens can avoid a check to avoid being charged more than they can afford.

Jones, the grocery store worker, is not worried about health insurance, but some Americans have already been affected by high medical bills after seeking help from a doctor. It was discovered that a man in Miami, Florida, had no coronavirus after an influenza test, but was charged $ 1,400, according to the Miami Herald.

"Panic never serves anyone well," said biologist Carl Bergstrom of the University of Washington, who studied infectious diseases and the spread of misinformation. While experts cannot predict the spread, they have not been surprised by the directions it has taken, since it travels mainly by community transmission.

"It is easy to see how the effort to minimize importance can be bad because it can reduce responses, but if it is overestimated, people start to lose confidence," Bergstrom said. "If people don't believe in public offices, they can't carry out an effective campaign."

Cases in Rhode Island, New York

Scientists expect the virus to continue to spread, but citizens and the government can take steps to mitigate it.

On Sunday, officials in Rhode Island in the northeast confirmed the first case of the state, the first related to European travel. New York State also confirmed its first case, in a man who had returned from Iran.

"The transmission is probably being lost because the tests have been incredibly low, due to a mix of technical and legal problems," Lipsitch said.

Cases of coronavirus have been reported in states on the west and east coasts of the USA. UU. At a time when many already care about seasonal flu (File: Erik S Lesser / EPA)

Data were probably also lost as a result of problems with the test kit, which left patients undiagnosed.

Lipsitch said that the cases that will reach the news in the coming days and weeks will be mainly those that have been circulating for some time.

"It's that we are realizing the cases, rather than the situation intensifying," said Lipsitch.

Health professionals and epidemiologists recommend that people keep up with vaccinations, limit or stop smoking and stay home without working as the infection spreads, urging employers to do flexible work. .

Jones's work in the grocery store, like many in the US UU., Offers sick leave with limited salary, if one is granted. A recent article by academics in Switzerland and the USA. UU. He showed that paid sick leave could reduce the spread of influenza-like diseases by 11 percent, but only 10 states in the US. UU. They have passed sick leave laws.

Vice President Mike Pence has been put in charge of the United States response to the epidemic, rather than a scientist, attracting criticism.

"There has been an unusual effort to control health experts," Bergstrom said.

Lipsitch They said scientists needed to be at the forefront of efforts to contain the virus.

"Americans expect, when they get scientific and public health information, that it is from people whose goal is to spread the truth, not from politicians whose goal is to maintain the stock market or some other political objective."