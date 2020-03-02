Corey Feldman to extend my truth: the violation of the projection of 2 Coreys, tickets on sale now

Corey Feldman announced that his documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys, which chronicles the emotional and sexual abuse that he and Corey Haim suffered in Hollywood, will last for two days. Tickets are already on sale on the official website of the film for the live broadcast event that will air on March 9, 2020, and for a second presentation on March 10, 2020. On March 10, 2020 , marks the tenth anniversary of the death of Corey Haim. Corey Feldman has stated that he made a promise to Corey Haim, to tell him the truth of his abuse if something happened to him. Corey Feldman never believed that he would be called to fulfill that promise.

The documentary will not only talk about the abuse suffered by the "two Coreys,quot; (as they were affectionately known), but will also address the systemic problem of Hollywood pedophilia and the need to ensure stricter safety measures for children working in the industry .

In October 2017, Corey Feldman launched his Truth Campaign, motivated by recent revelations about Harvey Weinstein, who has now been convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape. Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, Corey Feldman stated that his documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys will launch the next type of movement Harvey Weinstein.

You can see the tweet of Corey Feldman where he announced the extension of the movie screening below.

Corey Feldman promised to name six people as Hollywood pedophiles and sexual predators and has reiterated that in My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys, keep his promise and will name the six.

In an appearance on the Dr. Oz program, Corey Feldman revealed that he gave Dr. Oz an advanced screening of the film. After Dr. Oz discovered the name of the man who allegedly raped Corey Haim, he replied that he was surprised to hear his name.

Are you going to see My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys when it opens on March 9, 2020 and March 10, 2020?

Corey Feldman is an ambassador for Child USA, a group of experts that works to repeal prescription laws in cases of sexual abuse so that more victims can find justice.



