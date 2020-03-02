Conversation points: Representative Jim Hagedorn talks about cancer diagnosis and reelection effort – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One of the most watched Congress races in the country this fall will be in the 1st Minnesota Congressional District.

It is a swing district where both Republicans and Democrats have recently won. The headline this fall is the first Republican term Jim Hagedorn.

Last month, Hagedorn announced that he was fighting stage 4 kidney cancer and had been fighting him for a year. Hagedorn's wife is Jennifer Carnahan, president of the Minnesota Republican Party.

The 1st Minnesota Congressional District is one of the few congressional districts in the country that constantly changes between Democratic and Republican control. It is a district that extends from southeastern Minnesota west to the South Dakota border.

Democrat Tim Walz held the position for 12 years from 2007 to 2019, which is when he became governor. He was succeeded by a Republican Jim Hagedorn, who in 2018 defeated his Democratic opponent Dan Feehan by less than 1,500 votes.

Hagadorn's wife, Carnahan, has been coordinating the Republican electoral strategy in Minnesota, including for President Trump, who has repeatedly said he hopes to win the state this fall.

Congressman Hagedorn and President Carnahan were invited to Up News Info Sunday Morning.

Hagedorn talked about his diagnosis.

"I feel great. I have not missed any work in this regard. In fact, to the disgust of the liberals, I did not miss the vote due to illness," he said.

Carnahan also talked about Hagedorn's actions after diagnosis.

"I am impressed and inspired by how strong she has been and how committed she is to her work and fighting for the people of the 1st District, flying to Washington D.C. to get votes and then returning and working on weekends," he said.

Hagedorn is a strong advocate of Trump and his policies. He can face the same opponents he did two years ago in Democrat Dan Feehan, a former teacher, army veteran and Pentagon officer.

Feehan and several others will face each other in the Democratic primary in August.

