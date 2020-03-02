"Controlling the mind, controlling the muscles,quot;

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. Rockies catcher Tony Wolters will not call himself a yogi, but he and some teammates are certainly adopting the yogi lifestyle.

%MINIFYHTML8278570a3be33772402a85304198f6b911% %MINIFYHTML8278570a3be33772402a85304198f6b912%

For Wolters, that means incorporating meditation, prolonged stretching and deep breathing to keep your body and mind in harmony.

"What I do is definitely a form of yoga, and it has been my daily routine for the past two years," Wolters said. "It has had a great impact on my life, controlling the mind, controlling the muscles, controlling all the emotions in your head. And it is a way to slow down time, feel your body and take it where it should be.

"I think it's really important to breathe the right way, have the right posture, stretch your body regularly. Instead of having some Advil, yoga forces you to learn about the body and how to make it feel good naturally."

Several teammates have also adopted variations of the former discipline. The team's performance program includes a lot of stretching and tension work, with the use of foam rollers, lacrosse balls and trimmed PVC pipes, as well as mobility work to help the hips and ankles. But there is no dedicated team yoga program, as Bud Black had while managing San Diego, so players who want to practice yoga do so individually.

Among those practitioners is Wade Davis closer. The 34-year-old right-hander began doing yoga in 2015 with the Royals, learned more while he was with the Cubs and has become consistent with his program since signing with Colorado in 2018. He does yoga approximately three times a week and has a " electronic and interactive yoga mirror that you use to take classes.

"I started because when I lifted heavy weights I wanted to be able to lift them more frequently and keep the hamstrings and everything elongated," Davis said. "Now, I'm thinking more about performance. This year, I'm doing it more, and I'm definitely taking it more seriously when trying to plug it in. Ideally, I want my hips and back to work better, allowing the arm to work. better and stay healthy. "

Sports recovery programs have changed dramatically since Black began his major league career in the 1980s. Forget yoga in front of an electronic mirror. At that time, Black was sinking his left arm into an ice cube after an excursion, and the coach came and threw three beers in the bucket as an additional advantage.

But sports recovery has revolutionized in the last two decades. The infiltration of yoga into the routines of all kinds of professional athletes does not surprise Black or the Trevor Story shortstop, who originally became a discipline for his wife.

"For the past two years, I have been doing yoga at home with my wife (Mallie)," Story said. "She encouraged me to do it, and YouTube made some videos and we did it at home." Then I started doing it at my training center in Fort Worth every Wednesday this offseason. It will also be an important part of my routine this season. ”

Even veteran gardener Charlie Blackmon, who calls what he does "stretching that is super specific to my body," has had a dedicated routine before and after the game to tune his muscles since he became a professional.

"It mainly involves my hips and my legs," Blackmon said. "Stretching from the knees to the middle section is what I'm focused on. That's where all your power comes from. All your big muscles push and pull every day, so it's important to make sure those muscles are balanced and as recovered. possible ".