While the fight continues in Syria, the Greek prime minister warned that any refugee trying to enter the country will be returned.

Thousands of migrants and refugees are trying to cross from Turkey after Ankara said he would no longer enforce his border.

Natasha Ghoneim from Al Jazeera reports from Edirne in Turkey, near the border with Greece.