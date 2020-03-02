Compuware to be sold to Houston, Texas competitor – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Compuware to be sold to Houston, Texas competitor - CBS Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Compuware, based in Detroit, has sold to a Texas competitor.

Houston technology firm BMC announced the deal early Monday.

%MINIFYHTMLaf6efc52f7f30f797e3c9881433523fd11%%MINIFYHTMLaf6efc52f7f30f797e3c9881433523fd12%

Compuware was previously purchased by a private equity firm in 2014 and currently specializes in computer mainframes.

It is not known if this agreement includes layoffs.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTMLaf6efc52f7f30f797e3c9881433523fd13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here