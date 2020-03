The following snow totals in Colorado have been reported by the National Weather Service by March 1, 2020, starting at 9:21 p.m. Sunday.

MORE TIME NEWS: Click here for the latest updates on weather, traffic, road closures and more.

Related Posts Will a snowy February mean a snowy March and April for Denver?

Totals of snow in Colorado from February 19 to 20, 2020

Totals of snow in Colorado from February 17 to 18, 2020

Totals of snow in Colorado for February 13, 2020

Totals of snow in Colorado from February 10 to 11, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLb0b522e5608200dd4abeeb9aa68cca4e11% %MINIFYHTMLb0b522e5608200dd4abeeb9aa68cca4e12%

Boulder – 3 inches at 9:21 p.m.

Broomfield – 3.9 inches at 9:15 p.m.

Crescent Village – 3 inches at 9:10 p.m.

Nederland – 2.5 inches at 8:33 p.m.