Colorado consumers are being hit with hidden fees. I can help.

Like many Coloradians, I enjoy a good burrito. When I buy one at a local informal fast-food restaurant, the price announced on registration is what I expect to pay, plus an extra dollar for chips and the usual sales tax. Many of us take this transaction for granted because, as customers, we expect to receive fair treatment and pay the advertised price for goods and services.

Now imagine the surprise and outrage you would feel if, at the end of the purchase, you were charged a "tortilla press cost recovery fee,quot; that had not been previously disclosed and that increased the purchase price of your burrito by 20% .

This situation is not as crazy as it seems. Last December, at the Office of the Attorney General of Colorado, we took action against CenturyLink, challenging its misleading "Price Lock,quot; ads that promised customers a fixed or fixed price. However, CenturyLink's announced promise failed to clearly inform consumers about an "Internet cost recovery rate,quot; that it added. And contrary to its announced price block, CenturyLink repeatedly increased that rate.

In an agreement with the state of Colorado, CenturyLink agreed to address this deceptive practice. For future orders, you will not charge Colorado consumers the recovery fee. CenturyLink is also paying refunds to some consumers and allowing current consumers to cancel their service or switch to another plan that does not include the recovery fee.

This example is related to a broader problem faced by consumers, namely the use of hidden fees and other deceptive pricing practices. Americans are increasingly frustrated by deceptive prices, as captured by a recent Consumer Reports survey that found that 85% of Americans faced an unexpected or hidden rate during the previous two years.

With hidden fees and deceptive prices on the rise, consumers should be aware of what they are charged and object when companies try to get a fast one. Consumer protection agencies must also be active guard dogs. Hidden rates also violate the Colorado Consumer Protection Act. That is why our office focuses on these rates as a deceptive and unfair practice, one that we will not tolerate in any industry.

Hidden rates are shown in a variety of industries. You may have registered at a hotel at the beginning of your vacation and have been told that you must pay a "resort fee,quot; or "facility fee,quot; not previously disclosed. Although hotels say they charge resort fees to cover access to services such as a pool or gym, they charge them regardless of whether customers use the services.

That is why we have joined with other general offices of state prosecutors to investigate this practice, sometimes called "drip pricing." With drip prices, hotels attract customers with an advertised price that reflects only part of the total price, while hiding other charges, such as resort fees, until later in the purchase process. Such rates are also on the rise, and that is because they generate profits. Bjorn Hanson, a professor at the Tisch Hospitality Center at New York University, estimates that hotels raised nearly $ 3 billion in fees during 2018, and probably even more during 2019.

Even Congress, despite the political stalemate, has acted on hidden fees. Recently, it passed a law that requires cable and satellite television providers to disclose the total price of their services, including previously hidden rates, and to clearly inform consumers when a promotional discount will expire. The law also prohibits companies from charging customers for equipment, such as a router or modem, that the customer does not actually use. The new federal law is another tool that enforcement agencies can use to protect consumers.

The late judge of the United States Supreme Court, Louis Brandeis, said sunlight is the best disinfectant. During this National Consumer Protection Week, Colorado residents can be sure that the attorney general's office will work hard to discover deceptive pricing practices, shed light on companies that use them, and fight to protect consumers.

Phil Weiser is the attorney general of Colorado.

