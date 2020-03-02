CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML17ecf5bc08b1248aae70ff78ec787eed11% %MINIFYHTML17ecf5bc08b1248aae70ff78ec787eed12%









The goals of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah on both sides of the half-time sent Arsenal to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth.

Lewis Grabban's smart final earned Nottingham Forest a late point against Middlesbrough when they drew 2-2 at Riverside.

Daniel Sturridge received a worldwide soccer ban until June and was fined £ 150,000 after being accused of providing insider information used for betting.

According to Eddie Hearn, negotiations to face Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury this year in the United Kingdom are ongoing.

England players will not shake hands on the tour to Sri Lanka, captain Joe Root revealed.