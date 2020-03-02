Clare Crawley is the star of The Bachelorette Season 16

The new bachelorette party has been found, and it is a bit surprising.
ABC has just announced that the last star of the Single franchise is none other than Clare Crawley . The announcement was made Monday morning on Good morning america. The new Bachelorette party She herself was there in the morning program to talk about her return to the franchise and the trip she is about to undertake.
Clare, who first came to the franchise Juan Pablo Galavis & # 39; season of The Bachelor in 2014. He is 38 years old, has lived two Bachelor in Paradise seasons, and even ended up engaged after Bachelor's Winter Games, but that relationship didn't last long. Now he has his fourth chance to Single love.
During an interview with Lara Spencer, Clare said she "literally learned,quot; on Saturday, February 29. "Can you believe it?" she asked.
"I am looking for a man who is like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and a real, genuine and kind man," Clare said in his season of The Bachelor.
This announcement comes only a few hours before a new episode of Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor. Tonight, ABC will also air the episode "Women Tell All."
During her Good morning america In the interview, Clare said she is willing to date younger men, but said the contestants in this season of The Bachelor are like "babies." At 38, Clare leans on the older side of Bachelor Nation's stars and believes that can be used to her advantage. "For me, it's just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," he said.
When it comes to the type of man he is looking for, Clare said he wants someone who can strip everything.
"Honestly, for me, the most important thing is that I want a man who takes off his armor, who is strong, but who is willing to take off his body's armor, open up and be vulnerable. And I think it's something serious strength there. Then , I want a man who can do that, "he said.
In terms of a message to producers about possible coincidences, Clare said he is not physically looking for something.
"Honestly, it's all that is inside for me. I don't care. The outside, if you align the boys that I've dated in the past, there's nothing I'm physically looking for. It's more if they go out of their way for me and they make me feel special. This is about me now, "he said.
High school will begin filming in just a couple of weeks The Bachelor Season 24 ends. "The Women Tell All,quot; airs tonight along with the revelation of Peter's last two ladies, while the end of two nights begins next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC
