Clare Crawley is the star of The Bachelorette Season 16

The new bachelorette party has been found, and it is a bit surprising.

ABC has just announced that the last star of the Single franchise is none other than Clare Crawley . The announcement was made Monday morning on Good morning america. The new Bachelorette party She herself was there in the morning program to talk about her return to the franchise and the trip she is about to undertake.

%MINIFYHTMLa620e39d447489f044ad7e9b9b2adaaf13% %MINIFYHTMLa620e39d447489f044ad7e9b9b2adaaf14%

Clare, who first came to the franchise Juan Pablo Galavis & # 39; season of The Bachelor in 2014. He is 38 years old, has lived two Bachelor in Paradise seasons, and even ended up engaged after Bachelor's Winter Games, but that relationship didn't last long. Now he has his fourth chance to Single love.

%MINIFYHTMLa620e39d447489f044ad7e9b9b2adaaf15% %MINIFYHTMLa620e39d447489f044ad7e9b9b2adaaf16%

During an interview with Lara Spencer, Clare said she "literally learned,quot; on Saturday, February 29. "Can you believe it?" she asked.