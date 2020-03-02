Claire Foy and Andrew Scott take home the first prize in the WhatsOnStage 2020 Awards

%MINIFYHTML8a32a7a80e049af0633d09d8d7d3704911% %MINIFYHTML8a32a7a80e049af0633d09d8d7d3704912%

WENN / Mario Mitsis / Avalon

The awards ceremony, where the winners are decided by public vote, also sees the new musical & # 39; And Juliet & # 39; dominating the list of winners by securing 6 of the 13 prizes for which he was nominated.

Up News Info –

Claire Foy Y Andrew Scott They were among the winners of the WhatsOnStage Awards in London on Sunday night (March 1).

"The crown"The star took home the award for Best Actress in a Game for her performance in the Lungs, while"Flea bag"Heartbreaker Scott was awarded the Best Actor in a gong Play for" Present Laughter. "

%MINIFYHTML8a32a7a80e049af0633d09d8d7d3704913% %MINIFYHTML8a32a7a80e049af0633d09d8d7d3704914%

Scott beat Claire's "The Crown" co-star Matt smith to win his prize: Smith met with Foy to star in Lungs, the story of a "conflicting couple struggling with great contemporary dilemmas surrounding the responsibility of bringing new life to an increasingly precarious world."

%MINIFYHTML8a32a7a80e049af0633d09d8d7d3704915% %MINIFYHTML8a32a7a80e049af0633d09d8d7d3704916%

The new musical "& Juliet" was the big winner at the awards ceremony, where the winners decide by public vote, taking home six of the 13 awards for which she was nominated.

The production, which includes songs from Britney Spears, Katy Perry Y Justin Timberlake and imagine what would have happened if Juliet had lived after Romeo died in William Shakespeare's classic "Romeo and Juliet", saw Miriam-Teak Lee crowned as Best Actress in a Musical, while winning awards in technical categories such as costumes and scenery, sound and lighting.

"Life of Pi" by Sheffield Theaters was named Best New Play, marking the first time the prize was won in a place outside London, while other notable winners at night included Scott co-star "Present Laughter" Sophie Thompson, who took home the award for best supporting actress in a play.

The complete list of the winners of the WhatsOnStage 2020 Awards is:

Best actor in a play: Andrew Scott for "Present Laughter" at Old Vic, London

for "Present Laughter" at Old Vic, London Best actress in a play: Claire Foy for "Lungs" in Old Vic, London

for "Lungs" in Old Vic, London Best supporting actor in a play: Hammed Animashaun for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the Bridge Theater in London

for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the Bridge Theater in London Best supporting actress in a play: Sophie Thompson for "Present Laughter" at Old Vic, London

for "Present Laughter" at Old Vic, London Best actor in a musical: Sam Tutty "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater, London

"Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater, London Best actress in a musical: Miriam-Teak Lee for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater, London

for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater, London Best supporting actor in a musical: Jack loxton "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater, London

"Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater, London Best supporting actress in a musical: Rachel Tucker for "Come from Away" at the Phoenix Theater in London

for "Come from Away" at the Phoenix Theater in London Best New Work: "Life of Pi" at Sheffield Theaters

Best play: "Betrayal" at the Harold Pinter Theater, London

Best new musical: "Come from Away" at the Phoenix Theater in London.

Best musical revival: "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater, London

Best off-West End production: "Falsettos" at the Other Palace, London

Best regional production: "The Color Purple" in Leicester Curve

Best choreography: Kelly Devine for "Come from Away" at the Phoenix Theater in London

Best costume design: Paloma Young for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater, London

Best Direction: Jamie Lloyd for "Evita" at the Regent & # 39; s Park Open Air Theater, London

Best graphic direction: Dewynters for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater, London

Best lighting design: Howard Hudson for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater, London

Best musical direction: Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry and team for "Come from Away" at the Phoenix Theater in London.

Best set design: Soutra Gilmour for "& Juliet", Shaftesbury Theater, London

Best sound design: Gareth Owen for "Come from Away" at the Phoenix Theater in London

Best video design: Andrzej Goulding for "& Juliet" the Shaftesbury Theater, London

BBC Radio 2 Award for Best Musical: "Six" at Arts Theater