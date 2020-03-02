Chuck D in Flavor Flav: You have a year to act together and get fit or leave! & # 39;

Some rap fans that Hip Hop fans thought they would never see: Public Enemy Chuck D has threatened to take Flavor Flav out of the group if he can't act in a year.

The couple has been hitting the head after the group allegedly backed Bernie Sanders and is scheduled to perform in the Super Tuesday. But shortly after the news was heard, Flava Falv issued a cessation and gave up Bernie Sanders for using the group's image, saying that only Chuck D is acting, criticizing the promotion as misleading.

"Sanders has promised & # 39; Fight against power & # 39; with Public Enemy hip hop icons, but this Rap Icon will not be presented at the Sanders Rally," said Flavor Flav's cessation and withdrawal letter.

"To be clear, Flav and, by extension, the hip hop act of the Hall of Fame, Public Enemy with which his image and name have become synonymous, has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is totally false. The publicity of this extremely deceptive narrative is, at a minimum, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally misleading. "

But Chuck D is not here for Flav's pranks:

"Flavor chooses to dance for their money and not do a benevolent job like this," he said in a statement to HipHopDX. "You have one year to act and get in order or leave."

His lawyer added: "From a legal point of view, Chuck could act as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to; he is the sole owner of the Public Enemy brand. He originally drew the logo himself in the mid-80s, he is also the visionary creative and the lead composer of the group, having written the most memorable lines of Flavor. "