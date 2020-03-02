Chris Pratt is ready to hit 28 million Instagram followers

Chris Pratt is on a mission.

On Sunday Guardians of the Galaxy Star made a special request in the Instagram sphere, hoping to increase his number of followers from 27.9 million to 28 million.

"Guys, I'm sitting here realizing that I have 27.9 million followers. 27.9," he said in a message in his Instagram Stories. "That means if I get just one more follower, I'll be at 20 … 27.9 million yet." So determined, Chris tried to count how many followers he would need to reach his goal. He continued: "But if I have seven more followers, that … no … I don't know the math, but I'm almost 28 million."

Mathematics aside, the Parks and Recreation Alum is definitely on the right path to the social media milestone. Known for his humorous posts, Chris's Instagram is full of everything from moments behind the scenes to adorable tributes to his wife. Katherine Schwarzenegger.