Chris Pratt is ready to hit 28 million Instagram followers

Chris Pratt is on a mission.
On Sunday Guardians of the Galaxy Star made a special request in the Instagram sphere, hoping to increase his number of followers from 27.9 million to 28 million.
"Guys, I'm sitting here realizing that I have 27.9 million followers. 27.9," he said in a message in his Instagram Stories. "That means if I get just one more follower, I'll be at 20 … 27.9 million yet." So determined, Chris tried to count how many followers he would need to reach his goal. He continued: "But if I have seven more followers, that … no … I don't know the math, but I'm almost 28 million."
Mathematics aside, the Parks and Recreation Alum is definitely on the right path to the social media milestone. Known for his humorous posts, Chris's Instagram is full of everything from moments behind the scenes to adorable tributes to his wife. Katherine Schwarzenegger.
In fact, the dizzying relationship of Chris and Katherine was a topic of discussion during their visit to E! In the room, where he could not help talking about his wife for almost a year.
"She has changed my life for the better in many ways," Jurassic world star, who shares son Jack with ex Anna Faris, he tells the host Jason Kennedy. "My heart and my soul (and) my son, I feel that you are so safe with her, you know?"
"She is a great stepmother. She, God willing, will be a great mother someday," he continues. "She has good parents, great brothers. She fills all my many deficits," he added: "It's a good combination."
