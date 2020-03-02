Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, quotes comments to women

Veteran MSNBC presenter Chris Matthews said he is retiring from his "Hardball,quot; program, citing his inappropriate comments about women.

%MINIFYHTML771979da0b8aca5d12a68fd5f96e7ae011% %MINIFYHTML771979da0b8aca5d12a68fd5f96e7ae012%

Matthews opened his program with the announcement that he was finishing his career at the political time that began in 1997.

He said compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, including himself, thought they were well "never were well."

He remained proud of the work he did on the program, he said.

In a first-person story for GQ published on February 28, independent journalist Laura Bassett said Matthews behaved inappropriately towards her when she was invited to her program.

“In 2016, just before I had to go to his program and talk about the accusations of sexual assault against Donald Trump, Matthews looked at me in the makeup chair next to him and said: & # 39; Why haven't I in love with you? still? ”When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed the makeup artist. "Keep putting on her makeup, I'll fall in love with her," Bassett wrote. “On another occasion, he stood between me and the mirror and congratulated the red dress he was wearing for the segment. "Are you going out tonight?" He asked.

Bassett said he wrote about the meeting in a 2017 essay, but did not name Matthews because he feared reprisals on the network, adding: "I'm not there anymore."