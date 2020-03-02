Chris Matthews leaves MSNBC, cites inappropriate comments to women

NEW YORK – Longtime MSNBC host Chris Matthews abruptly retired from his "Hardball,quot; show on Monday, apologizing for making inappropriate comments about women and after a brutal week in which he also received criticism from supporters of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

%MINIFYHTML9461f2325076e65233563e2da11a83fd11% %MINIFYHTML9461f2325076e65233563e2da11a83fd12%

His departure came after a weekend of discussions with his bosses, three days after GQ published a column of an independent journalist about his "sexist encounter,quot; with Matthews in the makeup room before appearing on his show.

Matthews opened his program on Monday with the announcement, speaking in his familiar Staccato style, that he was finishing his career in the political interview program that began in 1997. After a commercial cut, a shaken Steve Kornacki replaced him in the chair of the anchor.

"This is the last,quot; Hardball "on MSNBC, and it is obviously not due to lack of interest in politics," Matthews said.

He said "praise for a woman's appearance that some men, including me, might have incorrectly thought they were never well. Not then, and certainly not today, and for making such comments in the past, I'm sorry."

Matthews, 74, who underwent prostate surgery last year, worked as a speech writer for President Jimmy Carter and was the chief assistant to House of Representatives President Thomas "Tip,quot; O & # 39; Neill before of dedicating himself to journalism as head of the Washington office for the San Francisco Examiner. He had been talking to MSNBC management about retiring after the election, but he did not survive until Super Tuesday.

He apologized last Monday for comparing Sanders' victory at the Nevada caucus two nights earlier with the Nazi inauguration of France. On Friday's show, he confused the identities of South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison and Senator Tim Scott, both black men.

And he was criticized for an awkward interview with Warren after the presidential debate, and asked him if he thought Mike Bloomberg was lying when he denied telling a pregnant employee at his news company to terminate the pregnancy.

"Why would she lie?" Warren said.

In her first-person GQ story released on Friday, journalist Laura Bassett said Matthews behaved inappropriately towards her when she was invited to her program in 2016.

In the makeup room before the show, Matthews looked at her and said "why haven't I fallen in love with you yet?" she wrote.

“When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed the makeup artist. "Keep putting on her makeup, I'll fall in love with her," Bassett wrote. “On another occasion, he stood between me and the mirror and congratulated the red dress he was wearing for the segment. "Are you going out tonight?" He asked.

Bassett said he wrote about the meeting in a 2017 essay, but did not name Matthews because he feared reprisals on the network, adding: "I'm not there anymore."

Strangers noticed it when Matthews did not appear on the MSNBC coverage of the South Carolina primary on Saturday night.

Crew members in the backstage of "Hardball,quot; learned Monday of their boss's departure about an hour and a half before Matthews' statement. There were audible gasps in the green room of the guests waiting for the first segment when they heard the announcement at the same time as the spectators. Shortly after making his statement, Matthews left the studio with his wife and family.

MSNBC said there will be rotating submarines in the time interval before a permanent replacement is named for the host that has been a pillar of the network line since two years after the launch of MSNBC.

Even before his last week, there was some discontent among Sanders supporters about Matthews' lack of enthusiasm for his candidate, which put the news network that attracts a liberal public at odds with a possible liberal presidential candidate.

Kornacki, at the end of Monday's show, said he watched the show as a teenager.

"Chris has a lot of intellect but he was also willing to wear his heart on his sleeve," he said. "That's what made it look convincing."

Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker tweeted that she is writing an angry column about her departure.

"Chris Matthews is a friend of mine," he wrote. “He and I have flirted blatantly for 20 years. This is an atrocious end to a noble career, happy warrior. I will remain your friend. "

____

Associated Press writers Lynn Elber in Los Angeles and Jonathan Lemire in New York contributed to this story.