Child dies when a boat carrying immigrants turns in front of Lesbos | News

One child died and another was hospitalized after an impromptu boat full of dozens of migrants and refugees flipped off the coast of Lesbos, Greek port police said.

Two children were found "unconscious,quot; after the ship capsized around 08:30 am local time (06:30 GMT) in the Aegean Sea on Monday, a spokesman told AFP news agency.

A small child could not be revived, while the other was taken to the hospital and is now considered out of danger. Another 46 people are safe after the rescue, the official said.

The coast guard of Greece claimed that the occupants of the vessel deliberately overturned it when a coast guard vessel approached.

"The story of the coastguard of this meeting is that the migrant ship, a rubber boat, approached the maritime border line accompanied by a ship of the Turkish coast guard, which then departed once they made sure that the ship he had entered Greek waters, "said John de Al Jazeera. Psaropoulos, reporting from Lesbos.

In a statement on Sunday, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas claimed that Turkey had been encouraging people to try the Greek border.

"Instead of reducing the networks of people smugglers, Turkey has become a smuggler," said Petsas.

Thousands of migrants are trying to find a way to cross the western border of Turkey with Greece, and only dozens manage to cross the border fences or cross the river that runs along the border.

At least 1,000 immigrants and refugees have arrived in the East Aegean Islands of Greece since Sunday morning, a police officer told the Reuters news agency.

This occurs after Turkey opened its side of the border to migrants and refugees to leave the country to Europe. Others try to reach the Greek islands from the Turkish coast.

Turkey declared its borders open in the midst of an offensive by the Syrian government backed by Russia in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria.

"It is a very large increase compared to regular entries," Psaropoulos reported.

"People here on the island have been very nervous about whether that will continue, and some people have shown persistent determination and determination to prevent the authorities from doing what they normally do, which is to search and rescue at sea and resupply the camp. of Moria.

"They have been blocking the roads to the camp: camera crews, all journalists, the authorities and anyone who has some work in the camp. This is the attitude we have seen on the island in the last 24 hours ".

The prime minister of Greece also announced that he was freezing asylum applications after a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday.

"From now on, we will not accept new asylum applications for a month," Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted. Greece is currently processing 125,000 requests and appeals.

Greece invokes Article 78 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows the EU to provide assistance to Athens in an "emergency situation characterized by a sudden influx of third-country nationals,quot;.

Greece's land border with Turkey is 160 km (99 miles) long and contains natural defenses such as the Evros River and its swampy delta. Greece has reinforced it in recent months with additional patrols and thermal cameras.

The maritime border, hundreds of kilometers long, is patrolled by about 40 Greek coastal patrol vessels and vessels, aided by a force of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.