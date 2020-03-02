Child dies at sea while Greece takes strong action against migrants from Turkey

EVROS, Greece – A boy drowned on Monday when a boat carrying 48 migrants overturned while trying to reach the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coast, the Greek Coast Guard said.

It was the first confirmed death since Turkey declared late last week that it was ending its policy of blocking immigrants trying to cross into Europe, saying it could no longer accommodate so many people fleeing the Syrian civil war.

Over the weekend, Greece accused the Turkish government of becoming "a smuggler,quot; and deployed significant military forces on the long land and sea borders it shares with Turkey. The Greek government also said it would suspend asylum applications for a month and deport anyone who arrives illegally.

None of these measures are allowed by European Union law, but Athens said it would request a special waiver, and the European Commission said it was studying the announcement. International protocols on the protection of refugees, of which Greece is a signatory, also prohibit such policies, although there may be exceptions under extreme conditions.