Child dies at sea while Greece takes strong action against migrants from Turkey

EVROS, Greece – A boy drowned on Monday when a boat carrying 48 migrants overturned while trying to reach the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coast, the Greek Coast Guard said.
It was the first confirmed death since Turkey declared late last week that it was ending its policy of blocking immigrants trying to cross into Europe, saying it could no longer accommodate so many people fleeing the Syrian civil war.
Over the weekend, Greece accused the Turkish government of becoming "a smuggler,quot; and deployed significant military forces on the long land and sea borders it shares with Turkey. The Greek government also said it would suspend asylum applications for a month and deport anyone who arrives illegally.
None of these measures are allowed by European Union law, but Athens said it would request a special waiver, and the European Commission said it was studying the announcement. International protocols on the protection of refugees, of which Greece is a signatory, also prohibit such policies, although there may be exceptions under extreme conditions.
Clashes have been unleashed between immigrants and riot police along the land border between Turkey and Greece since the end of last week, when thousands of migrants came to the border, some transported from Istanbul by Turkish officials. The Greek authorities used tear gas, batons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to repel migrants.
The videos shared on social networks also seemed to show evidence of dramatic confrontations, such as Greek Coast Guard officials who rejected a boat full of migrants, but it was not possible to verify them independently. The Greek government shared videos that, he said, showed Turkish border guards throwing tear gas at Greek guards in an apparent effort to help migrants carry on the border. Those videos could not be independently verified either.
The death of the child at sea and clashes at the border quickly increased fears of a new chapter in the Migration crisis that shook Europe in 2015, leaving a legacy of division and giving a boost to the extreme right in the continent. There was no indication that the Greek authorities were to blame for the child's drowning on Monday.
While the total number of deaths of people trying to cross the Mediterranean has declined compared to recent years, there are fewer rescue boats available, and the crossing remains dangerous.
More than 3.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to Turkey since the Syrian civil war began nine years ago. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has long asked for European support to help them.
Over the weekend, the United Nations estimated that some 15,000 people from various countries, including families with children, were traveling through Turkey to the northern land border with Greece. The Greek government said it had stopped about 10,000 crossing attempts in 24 hours and arrested 150 people. But dozens of migrants could be seen in small groups in some of the villages in the border region.
Greece led the worst part of the 2015 crisis and it hosts more than 100,000 migrants in terrible conditions, many in the Northeast Aegean Islands.
"The borders of Greece are the external borders of Europe," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece said on Sunday. "We will protect them."
The United Nations refugee agency said in a statement on Monday that "all states have the right to control their borders and manage irregular movements, but at the same time they must refrain from the use of excessive or disproportionate force and maintain systems to handle asylum applications. " orderly manner."
In televised statements from the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday, Erdogan said he had opened his country's borders after many warnings to Europe that he would push refugees to the mainland.
He said he had told the European Union: "If you do not share the load with us, we will open those doors." But he added: "They thought we were making a joke."
Mr. Erdogan said that Western countries would now have to give an account of their actions prohibiting refugees, and repeated his call "to establish a safe zone,quot; for refugees.
"Either we will make these people have an honorable life on their own land, or they will all take their share of that burden," he said. "Now the unilateral sacrifice period is over."
Mr. Erdogan also has He called for European support for his military operations against a Russian and Syrian offensive in northern Syria that has displaced at least one million more Syrians to the Turkish border in recent months.
At a press conference on Monday at the crisis center of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said she and two other European leaders would travel on Tuesday to meet with the Greek government and visit the Turkish border .
The bloc has expressed support for Greece in its effort to stop uncontrolled migration from Turkey. Von der Leyen said that the European border agency Frontex would gather teams and personnel to help Greece defend its borders.
"I recognize that Turkey is in a difficult situation," he said. "But what we see now cannot be an answer or a solution."
He added that Europe would stick to the agreement it already has with Turkey, providing money to help shelter refugees and migrants, but that there will be more talks with Ankara "to once again find common ground."
Steven Erlanger contributed reports from Brussels.