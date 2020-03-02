Check out some of the best photos of Tiger Shroff birthday boy

Tiger Shroff is the handsome man who has won hearts with his action full of power and his impressive dance moves. Celebrating his thirtieth birthday today, he is ready for the launch of the third installment of the Baaghi franchise on March 6, 2020.

The actor made us drool over him with his latest War release, which emerged as a blockbuster with a worldwide gross of more than Rs. Rs 475 million and became the highest grossing Indian movie of 2019. His dance moves, those abs and his chemistry with Hrithik Roshan are just some of the things that left us speechless last year.

In addition to his good looks, he is one of the most polite and gentlemanly actors in the film industry. A favorite among paparazzi, his fans can never get enough of him.

When the actor turns 30 today, we scroll through his Instagram and collect his best shirtless photos that made us go through him.
















































