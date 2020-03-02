Charges were filed for serious crimes against a suspect accused of stealing a hearse with his body inside, the leading police in his search – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Charges were filed for serious crimes against a 25-year-old man on Monday after he was accused of stealing a Lincoln Navigator hearse with a woman's body inside and taking police to chase him.

James Juárez was expected to be prosecuted on Monday afternoon for a charge of fleeing a peace officer's vehicle while driving recklessly and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.

%MINIFYHTML9f59a8a4fd4bb7dde740df5012727a8611% %MINIFYHTML9f59a8a4fd4bb7dde740df5012727a8612%

Juarez allegedly stole a 2017 black Lincoln Navigator that was parked outside the San Antonio Greek Orthodox Church in Pasadena not incorporated on February 26. The hearse had a coffin with the woman's body in the back.

The next morning, it was said that Juarez was driving the hearse when he led the police in a chase that ended in an accident during rush hour on Highway 110 in southern Los Angeles.

The brief chase began at 7:43 a.m., near USC, on Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street, when someone saw the stolen navigator and called 911. The responding Los Angeles police officers pursued him. The search ended in about a minute when the Navigator crashed on Highway 110 south near the Vernon Avenue exit.

The coffin containing the body was found in the injured vehicle, said the sheriff's department.

Sources told CBSLA that before Wednesday's robbery, the woman's body was being transported from the company's funeral home in Orange County to its location in Arcadia. While on the road, they told the driver that there were flowers in the SUV that should be left in the church of San Antonio.

Then the driver parked in front of the church, with the keys still inside, and delivered the flowers. When he came out again, he discovered that the Navigator was gone.

If convicted, Juarez faces a maximum sentence of more than three years in prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

(© Copyright 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report).