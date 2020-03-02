Celtic chief Neil Lennon says social networks make gaming and management difficult | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5e40f6c89fc59e08a25ba171f370d0a111% %MINIFYHTML5e40f6c89fc59e08a25ba171f370d0a112%





Neil Lennon's Celtic will face Aberdeen in the semifinals of the Scottish Cup.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes that social networks have made playing and managing even more pressurized.

Lennon has been in Celtic Park for most of this century for three spells and was used to being the center of media attention as a player and captain, even before assuming the position of manager in 2010.

Celtic chief Neil Lennon distrusts the threat posed by Livingston, who defeated them 2-0 at home in October

The 48-year-old has secured three trophies since joining the club just over a year ago, and is on track to continue his domestic domination this season.

Celtic sits 12 points clear in the Scottish Premier League with a semifinal of the Scottish Cup against Aberdeen to come.

But that didn't make him immune to criticism after two careless late goals sent Celtic out of the Europa League against FC Copenhagen last week and Lennon admits that the demands in Celtic and Rangers are relentless.

Neil Lennon says he is happy with Celtic's "comfortable,quot; 1-0 victory over St Johnstone, despite suffering defeat in the Europa League on Thursday.

Lennon said: "It is always the case, it has never been different. I have been here 20 years in Scotland and it has never changed."

"In fact, in any case, it is pressing more and more with the way in which the media and social networks are and the analysis. Sometimes it is not realistic and sometimes expectations are not either.

"It's not just in Glasgow, it's all over the world. People can be very, very personal. They have ways to get personal with players, managers or whatever through social networks."

"I think it's very difficult for the player today."

Doddie Weir and Neil Lennon launched the Lions 'Roar Charity Match, which will raise funds for the research and treatment of MND

"It's crazy. It's not real. I'm very happy not to be in it. It used to be years ago, but it took me a long time."

Lennon, whose team achieved 34 consecutive national football victories with the victory over St Johnstone on Sunday, added: "We were really disappointed on Thursday night (against FC Copenhagen), but on Sunday we had a very strong performance and I think That shows the quality of the equipment.

"We are all bitterly disappointed to be out of Europe, we wanted to dabble after a great group stage, and we were disappointed in a couple of moments."

"But over the course of the season, the players have been incredible. There is no way I would sit there and criticize any individual or the team as a whole because they have been absolutely brilliant and it is totally unnecessary."