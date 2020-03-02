CBS stops production in the incredible race amid concerns about the coronavirus

CBS has stopped production of its Emmy-winning reality reality series The amazing career due to concerns about the coronavirus epidemic. The network announced the news in a statement to Variety magazine and explained that it was a precaution.

"Due to increasing concerns and uncertainty regarding coronavirus worldwide, CBS and producers of The amazing career they have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily suspend production in season 33 of the series, "a CBS spokesman said in the statement.

CBS says it is temporarily suspending the production of the reality series "The Amazing Race,quot; due to concerns about the coronavirus https://t.co/yjHoD6xBbJ – CNN International (@cnni) February 28, 2020

The network continued by saying that all contestants and production staff are currently in the process of returning home. They also made it clear that none of the corridors that are part of the itinerant production teams has contracted the coronavirus. No one has shown any symptoms, and CBS is not aware that someone is exposed to the virus.

However, to be sure, they will continue to monitor everyone involved in the program when they return home because the health and welfare of the brokers and their production team are the top priorities.

According to Persons magazine, CBS had not yet announced the details of season 33 of The amazing career. So far they had only filmed three episodes, which took place in England and Scotland. Season 32 has already finished production and will be released later this year.

The option to temporarily suspend filming on The amazing career It occurs when health officials have warned that the virus will spread in the United States. Coronavirus is a respiratory disease that has symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, cough and headache.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Center for Disease Control, said last week that it was not about whether it would happen in the United States, but when.

"We are asking the American public to prepare with the expectation that this could be bad," said Dr. Messonnier.

The number of cases outside of China continues to increase, and the numbers are growing rapidly in Italy and South Korea. The first American fatality due to the coronavirus occurred over the weekend after cases began to be reported in several states.



