CBD bubble tea refreshing recipe – Up News Info Detroit

CBD oil is a hot topic at the moment, and it is easy to see why: cannabidiol oil can quickly reduce stress, anxiety, pain and inflammation. In this special selection of her new book CBD Drinks for Health, now available from Up News Info sister company Simon & Schuster, nutrition expert Carlene Thomas shares a refreshing recipe for CBD infused bubble tea.

Bubble tea (also known as boba tea) is a drink from Taiwan that offers tea and large tapioca pearls that attract attention. Tapioca is a starch that comes from the roots of the cassava plant and the resulting pearls are a fun chewable gift when sucked through a large straw of bubble tea. The best part of this CBD recipe? Once you make these pearls, you can store them for several days to drink tea with bubbles on demand. You can also try this tea with matcha instead of black tea for a more earthy flavor and a fun color.

CBD bubble tea recipe

Makes 4 servings (1 ½ cup)

INGREDIENTS

Tapioca pearls

6 cups of water, divided

1⁄2 cup large and dry black tapioca pearls

1 cup light brown sugar

Salted cream

1 cup thick cream

1 1⁄2 ounces simple CBD syrup

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

CBD Bubble Tea

4 cups of water

4 black tea bags

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

ADDRESSES

For tapioca pearls: In a large saucepan, boil 5 cups of water over high heat. Once the water is boiling, add tapioca, stir and continue cooking over high heat for 7 minutes or until the tapioca pearl oats. Then cover the saucepan with a lid and cook for 3 minutes. Uncover the pan, remove from heat and let stand for 3 minutes. Strain the pearls with a fine mesh sieve and discard the cooking liquid. Place the sieve and pearls in a large bowl. Boil 1 cup of water. Add brown sugar over the pearls and pour boiling water over them. Leave it and let it cool for 10 minutes. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator with liquid for up to two days. For salted cream: In a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, or in a large bowl with a whisk, whisk the cream, CBD Simple Syrup, salt and vanilla until it thickens. For CBD Bubble Tea: Boil 4 cups of water and add four tea bags. Cover and let stand 5 minutes, then discard the tea bags. To serve, add 2 tablespoons of tapioca pearls to four glasses. Add ½ cup of almond milk to each glass, then add 1 cup of tea. Cover each glass with the same amount of salted cream. Serve immediately with a large diameter bubble tea straw.

TAPIOCA PEARL WARMING

To keep your tapioca pearls chewable, not hard, after storage, heat the liquid and pearls in the microwave for 1 minute, or until the pearls turn black, shiny and soft again before covering them with tea and salted cream.

PER PORTION

Calories: 336

Fat: 22 g

Protein: 2g

Sodium: 266 mg

Fiber: 1g

Carbohydrates: 31 g

Sugar: 14g

Taken from CBD drinks for health by Carlene Thomas Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photographs by Chris Thomas. Used with permission of the editor. All rights reserved.