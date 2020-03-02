Cassie shares a new family photo with her husband Alex Fine and her newborn daughter Frankie

%MINIFYHTML3bf42235e6f813df3714f9360a07be6811% %MINIFYHTML3bf42235e6f813df3714f9360a07be6812%

Roommates, Cassie still enjoys the glow of being a new wife and mother, so she is expected to share glimpses of family life with her fans. In a recent photo posted on her Instagram, Cassie revealed a new look to her husband Alex Fine and her newborn daughter Frankie.

As we reported earlier, after getting engaged in August 2019 and getting married two weeks later, Cassie and her husband Alex Fine became first-time parents in early December in Los Angeles. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Frankie Fine, who allegedly weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz. at birth.

%MINIFYHTML3bf42235e6f813df3714f9360a07be6813% %MINIFYHTML3bf42235e6f813df3714f9360a07be6814%

Cassie, 33, and her personal trainer husband Alex, 26, made the initial announcement of the pregnancy, in June 2019, when Cassie said: "We couldn't be more excited and happy to have this little girl in our lives. ".

%MINIFYHTML3bf42235e6f813df3714f9360a07be6815% %MINIFYHTML3bf42235e6f813df3714f9360a07be6816%

In the most recent family photo of three, Cassie, Alex and baby Frankie are published hugging each other tightly for a family movie. Cassie simply captioned the photo with a single heart emoji to obviously express how much love she feels these days.

Just after her wedding last August, Cassie admitted that she initially did not want to be a pregnant bride and declared:

“At the beginning, I was NOT disappointed with the idea of ​​being a pregnant girlfriend! I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth and breastfeeding), I realized that what mattered to me was being his wife and our family, not if I was pregnant or not at our wedding. " .

Congratulations to the Fine family!

Roommates, what do you think about this?