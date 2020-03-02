Carrie Underwood reveals that she would only eat 800 calories per day after the shamers called her "fat,quot;

Carrie Underwood talked about her diet after being called "fat,quot; while in America Idol. It seems that people who look at the body of the program embarrassed her in the forums and that motivated her to lose weight.

During her interview for Women’s Health, the country singer shared that "those who hate became my motivators."

But her diet was quite restrictive and challenging, Carrie revealed through the post that she used to limit her daily calorie intake to just 800!

Today, she really loves her healthy diet and exercise regimen.

However, it took years to find the best diet for her.

As fans can tell, since she grew up on a cattle farm, with only 13 years, Carrie decided to become a vegetarian.

At that time, he wasn't exercising much, but he was still very comfortable with his skin, until he joined American Idol!

The message boards at that time were full of people who said they were "getting fat."

That is the comment he still remembers seeing while he was part of the singing competition he eventually won.

Criticism was something she generally ignored, but this time it really affected her a lot.

She recalled that "I shouldn't care what other people think of me." He was tired and was still buying bigger clothes. I knew it could be better for me and I let my enemies be my motivators. "

After winning the season 4 of American Idol, she and other contestants went on tour and began paying attention to what she was eating.

At first, the changes he made were positive: "I was sleeping better and had more energy for our exhausting schedule."

But then he started eating only 800 calories per day to take his diet change to the next level and noticed the negative results, such as losing energy and breaking the diet more often than he felt.

"I would fall out of the car," I would feel terrible and repeat the cycle. Your body is screaming: "I need more calories, I need more carbohydrates!"



