Carrie Underwood reveals that she ate as little as 800 calories per day

Carrie Underwood He knows what it feels like to body shame.

Even in 2005, long before the era of social networks as we know it today, the then aspiring star in American idol He faced criticism about his weight on online message boards. "I shouldn't care what other people think of me," he said. Women's health in a recently published interview as the cover star of the April 2020 issue.

Still, the recently famous singer also felt the effects of what she was eating at the time, and told the magazine: "I was tired and kept buying bigger clothes … I knew it could be better for me and I let my those who hate are my motivators. "

However, it was a slippery slope for Underwood when he began paying attention to his calorie and exercise intake. Initially, "she was sleeping better, and had more energy for our exhausting schedule," she reminded the magazine, the benefits prompted her to exercise more and eat less. By Women's health, "Some days, she consumed as little as 800 calories."

The diet was not sustainable, and Underwood told the magazine that he would "fall out of the car,quot; and be pleased after being restricted, which became a cycle.