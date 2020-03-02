Carrie Underwood reveals that she ate as little as 800 calories per day

Peggy Sirota for women's health
Carrie Underwood He knows what it feels like to body shame.
Even in 2005, long before the era of social networks as we know it today, the then aspiring star in American idol He faced criticism about his weight on online message boards. "I shouldn't care what other people think of me," he said. Women's health in a recently published interview as the cover star of the April 2020 issue.
Still, the recently famous singer also felt the effects of what she was eating at the time, and told the magazine: "I was tired and kept buying bigger clothes … I knew it could be better for me and I let my those who hate are my motivators. "
However, it was a slippery slope for Underwood when he began paying attention to his calorie and exercise intake. Initially, "she was sleeping better, and had more energy for our exhausting schedule," she reminded the magazine, the benefits prompted her to exercise more and eat less. By Women's health, "Some days, she consumed as little as 800 calories."
The diet was not sustainable, and Underwood told the magazine that he would "fall out of the car,quot; and be pleased after being restricted, which became a cycle.
"Your body is screaming, I need more calories, I need more carbohydrates!" The artist told the magazine. He also claimed that he would not call it "disorderly eating," but rather a lack of knowledge of what would work for her.
Now, a mother of two 36-year-old children, Underwood, a self-proclaimed lover of the rules with her own fitness application, has an exact plan: 45 percent carbohydrates, 30 percent fat and 25 percent protein, All tracked in one application.
And, some days, red wine and The Bachelor.
"I have my vice," the seven-time Grammy winner told the magazine, "and it's red wine. It's good for my heart, right?"
The April 2020 issue reaches the kiosks on March 17.
