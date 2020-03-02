Candidates head to Metro Detroit before next week's primaries – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLc2539510e17972dd05412d1a12ec71ae11% %MINIFYHTMLc2539510e17972dd05412d1a12ec71ae12%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The 2020 campaign is getting closer to Michigan.
Senator Elizabeth Warren is gaining an advantage before next week's primaries.
%MINIFYHTMLc2539510e17972dd05412d1a12ec71ae13%%MINIFYHTMLc2539510e17972dd05412d1a12ec71ae14%
She will pass through the Mercado del Este on Tuesday night.
%MINIFYHTMLc2539510e17972dd05412d1a12ec71ae15% %MINIFYHTMLc2539510e17972dd05412d1a12ec71ae16%
Representative Tulsi Gabbard will also be in the area with a town hall.
Michiganders will cast primary votes next Tuesday.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.