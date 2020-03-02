Candice Bergen & # 39; Over-the-Moon Excited & # 39; will be the first grandmother

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The star of & # 39; Murphy Brown & # 39; He says his daughter, Vogue's collaborating editor, Chloe Malle, expects a son with her husband Graham Albert after four years of marriage.

Actress Candice Bergen He is preparing to take on a new role as a grandmother for the first time.

The "Murphy brownThe star's daughter, Vogue's collaborating editor, Chloe Malle, expects a baby with her husband, Graham Albert, this spring, and Bergen couldn't be more excited.

"We are excited for the moon," 73 years told People.com. "Oh, are you kidding? I can't wait."

Bergen admits that he has been waiting patiently for Malle, whose father is the late French director Louis Malle, to start a family of his own, but he never wanted to pressure his only son.

"I know better than to have suggested that, so I've never asked her, & # 39; Are you going to have a baby? & # 39; I've been very discreet, but I'm excited for her," Bergen shared.

The actress reveals that Malle, 34, must arrive in May, but is "a bit exaggerated to be pregnant," and is counting the arrival of her baby.

"She has had a very good and trouble-free pregnancy, so she has been blessed," Bergen added.

Malle and Albert married in 2015.