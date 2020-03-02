Can the Canucks stop the dangerous skid before it is too late?

It can never be easy, right?

It seems like yesterday when the Vancouver Canucks were sitting in second place in the Pacific Division with an almost guaranteed playoff spot. Now, a season that was previously full of enthusiasm and optimism seems to be in danger of derailing.

After a devastating advantage against Columbus on Sunday night, the team has fallen on a losing streak of three games and is 4-7-1 in its last 12 games. According to The Athletic, Vancouver's chances of reaching the playoffs were over 90 percent just a few weeks ago. That figure has now been reduced to 64 percent.

So, should Canucks fans start to panic? Well, the success of the team earlier this season was mainly due to two things: an elite unit of power play and good goal.

The good news is that the power game is still one of the best in the league. During their fall, the Canucks have still scored at least one goal in the power game in eight of 12 games, turning 32 percent of their chances. It is exceptionally good to play in special teams. They have also averaged more than three goals per game in that stretch, which is what they averaged throughout the season so far.

Clearly, the offense is not the problem.

The goal, on the other hand, has been suspicious. Jacob Markstrom's injury has been a great blow to the team, and his backups fight to cope. Thatcher Demko has simply not been at his best after being pushed into the title role, giving up weak goals against Ottawa on Thursday and Toronto on Saturday.

The new addition, Louis Domingue, was not much better on Sunday against Columbus, yielding three goals in the third period to allow the return.

It is unfair to blame all the goalkeepers, of course. Vancouver skaters have been passed 421-371 in the last 12 competitions. Markstrom started six games of those games, Demko started five and Domingue started one.

As always, lady luck has also been involved. The Canucks have had more than a good amount of bad rebounds, including one that led to Columbus's goal to win the game on Sunday. Still, the sooner Markstrom returns, the better.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team has to figure out how to get back on track before it's too late. He still has a good chance of reaching the playoffs considering his talent, but Nashville, Winnipeg and Phoenix are on the prowl.

Four long years have passed without an appearance in the playoffs in Vancouver, and letting go of this season would be a painful blow to a young and promising group of players.