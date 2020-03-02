Camila Cabello shares her & # 39; & # 39; first naked Internet & # 39; & # 39; in honor of his birthday

Pisces season is in full effect and Camila Cabello It is celebrating accordingly.

The singer of "Living Proof,quot; shared on the social networks an adorable image of childhood in honor of turning 23 on March 3.

%MINIFYHTML6e61c18bf99dc01ad0e2a654e3a922e413% %MINIFYHTML6e61c18bf99dc01ad0e2a654e3a922e414%

"I'm 23 years old in a few hours, so I'm posting my first nude on the Internet," Cabello wrote on Instagram, along with a baby photo of herself for only a couple of months, wrapped in a blue banquet.

%MINIFYHTML6e61c18bf99dc01ad0e2a654e3a922e415% %MINIFYHTML6e61c18bf99dc01ad0e2a654e3a922e416%

Although the singer will not officially turn 23 until tomorrow, her famous friends quickly wished her the best on her special day.

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who recorded "My Favorite Person,quot; with Hair, wished him a happy birthday. "Happy birthday my little and talented and kind and humble sister … and yes … beautiful," he wrote.

Mexican comedian and actress Duval consolation He also wished Cabello a lovely birthday, writing: "23 years old! May God bless you precious every second that he breathes! How good you were born!" (God bless you, beautiful, for every second you breathe! Thank God you were born!)