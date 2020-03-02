Camila Cabello shares her & # 39; & # 39; first naked Internet & # 39; & # 39; in honor of his birthday

Pisces season is in full effect and Camila Cabello It is celebrating accordingly.
The singer of "Living Proof,quot; shared on the social networks an adorable image of childhood in honor of turning 23 on March 3.
"I'm 23 years old in a few hours, so I'm posting my first nude on the Internet," Cabello wrote on Instagram, along with a baby photo of herself for only a couple of months, wrapped in a blue banquet.
Although the singer will not officially turn 23 until tomorrow, her famous friends quickly wished her the best on her special day.
Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who recorded "My Favorite Person,quot; with Hair, wished him a happy birthday. "Happy birthday my little and talented and kind and humble sister … and yes … beautiful," he wrote.
Mexican comedian and actress Duval consolation He also wished Cabello a lovely birthday, writing: "23 years old! May God bless you precious every second that he breathes! How good you were born!" (God bless you, beautiful, for every second you breathe! Thank God you were born!)
More recently, Cabello toured his temporary home in the English countryside while working on the musical remake of Cinderella. During his tour of fashionIn his 73 questions, he talked about how excited he is to play the classic character.
"Cinderella inspires me," he said during the interview. "I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and believes in love and believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."
Cabello also talked about his musical writing process and how he knows when a song is completed.
"You only know it," he explained. "It's like falling in love. You know when you love that person, you know? You can feel when the puzzle fits, and it's perfect and you've captured everything. You've painted everything as a perfect picture. And then you can know when it's off and you need to work more on it ".
