Cale Woodley, son of Jesuit hockey coach Regis Dan Woodley, dies in accidental shooting – Up News Info

Cale Woodley, son of Regis Jesuit High School hockey coach Dan Woodley, died on February 25 in Florida, two days after being involved in an accidental shooting, the school said. I was 21 years old.

%MINIFYHTML77c20c56cfbbb3465de4cb3cdf76661811% %MINIFYHTML77c20c56cfbbb3465de4cb3cdf76661812%

The Regis Class of 2016 graduate played a year of junior hockey in 2017-18 and recently moved to Palm Coast, Florida. He played three seasons with the Raiders before his junior hockey season, winning a national title in 2015 and the state championship as a senior in the & # 39; 16.

His father, Dan, trained both teams and led the program to six state titles for 16 seasons on the Raiders bench.

"Athletic and strong, Cale climbed before he could walk and skated when he was three," said an obituary posted on the Regis Jesuit website. "Throughout his hockey career, he played throughout North America with a creative touch that struck fear in the hearts of his opponents. He was a force on the ice with great speed, great courage and unparalleled vision."

Regis faces Valor Christian in the Final Four of CHSAA at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Pepsi Center.

A memorial Mass for Cale will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Blessed Rupert Mayer in Regis Jesuit. There will be a reception immediately after Mass in the Girls Division cafeteria.

Instead of flowers, the family has requested donations made in memory of Cale to Regis Jesuit. Contributions will be used to provide financial aid to students, the school announced.