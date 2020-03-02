Buttigieg supporters react to his 2020 presidential race – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Pete Buttigieg never arrived in Dallas on Sunday, and instead flew from Alabama to South Bend, Indiana, where he made his retirement from the 2020 presidential officer.

Last month, Buttigieg finished first in Iowa and placed second in New Hampshire. But it lost momentum in the most diverse states.

"The truth is that the road has closed to a closure for our candidacy, if not for our cause," he said.

The 38-year-old former openly gay mayor told his followers that he will leave the race to help his party join.

The news that he was resigning came when his supporters gathered in downtown Dallas an hour before a rally was organized there.

Supporter Lisa Conway said she is absolutely disconsolate by the announcement.

"I can't believe he retired," said Conway.

Dan Freeman was also annoyed by the news.

"Disappointment, obviously, we've been watching him for a year and he was my man," he said.

Currently in Texas, Bernie Sanders leads the polls.

The Real Clear Politics Average shows it with almost 30%, Joe Biden with almost 21% and Mike Bloomberg with 18%. They are followed by Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Bloomberg campaigned in San Antonio two nights before Super Tuesday, his first time on the ballot in the midst of a flood of television commercials.

"The road to victory in November starts here, right now, in Texas," Bloomberg said.

The billionaire entered the race late because he believed that Biden was not viable.

SMU Political Communication professor Stephanie Martin said people are waiting to see if Biden's victory, bigger than expected, in South Carolina will consolidate the support of moderate Democrats.

"South Carolina really was his firewall and people lined up behind him, and part of his support that was moving towards Bloomberg begins to move away and return to Biden," Martin said.

Warren's supporters in Dallas, like Richard Huggins, say voters should consider her.

"You will see that she is a candidate who can really do things," Huggins said.

Biden will hold a rally at Gilley's Dallas on Monday night, and with his victory in South Carolina, the delegate count is almost tied. Sanders is 58 and Biden is very close to 50.

To be nominated, a candidate needs 1,991 delegates.